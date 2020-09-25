William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Syneos Health stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,783,975 shares of company stock worth $224,294,912. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 113.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,253,000 after acquiring an additional 251,740 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.