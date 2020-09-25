Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Lifted by Zacks Investment Research

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

