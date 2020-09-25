CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.02 and last traded at $97.03, with a volume of 54942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.
The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares during the period.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.
About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.