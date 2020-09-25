CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.02 and last traded at $97.03, with a volume of 54942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

