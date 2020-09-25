Black Knight Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Knight in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $87.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

