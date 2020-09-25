Brokers Offer Predictions for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $533.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 288,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 28.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

