FY2020 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by Analyst

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 over the last 90 days.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.