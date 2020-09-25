Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

