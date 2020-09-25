Brokers Offer Predictions for Centamin PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Earnings History and Estimates for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

