Head-To-Head Comparison: SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) versus Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and Airbus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR $8.81 billion 3.61 $2.03 billion $2.51 15.65 Airbus $78.94 billion 0.69 -$1.53 billion $1.28 13.63

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbus. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A Airbus -7.63% 37.65% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33 Airbus 1 4 5 0 2.40

Risk and Volatility

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,341 hotel rooms and suites, 151 restaurants, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; financing; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel reservation, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

