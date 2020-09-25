Reviewing Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and China Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCGY)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renewable Energy Group and China Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $54.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Clean Energy has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and China Clean Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 0.69 $389.73 million $3.75 12.38 China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and China Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 21.03% 12.04% 8.02% China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats China Clean Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it purchases and resells biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sells glycerin and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it trades in petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 14 biorefineries, which include 13 operating biomass-based diesel production facilities with an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 520 million gallons per year and 1 fermentation facility in North America and Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

