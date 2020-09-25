Contrasting Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & Aptiv (OTCMKTS:APTV)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Aptiv 13.63% 10.10% 3.51%

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Aptiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.31 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Aptiv $14.36 billion 1.59 $990.00 million $4.80 17.57

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aptiv.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aptiv 0 3 19 0 2.86

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $91.68, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Summary

Aptiv beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

