Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) vs. Lennar (OTCMKTS:LEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa -4.50% -2.66% -0.72% Lennar 9.97% 13.85% 7.71%

This table compares Gafisa and Lennar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $101.48 million 1.12 -$6.60 million N/A N/A Lennar $22.26 billion 1.09 $1.85 billion $5.74 13.51

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gafisa and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 0 6 12 0 2.67

Lennar has a consensus price target of $77.68, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lennar is more favorable than Gafisa.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lennar beats Gafisa on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

