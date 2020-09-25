Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $221.16 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.