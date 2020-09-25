Critical Comparison: Covia (CVIA) versus Its Peers

Covia (NYSE: CVIA) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Covia to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Covia $1.60 billion -$1.29 billion -0.40 Covia Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.78

Covia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Covia. Covia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Covia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A Covia Competitors 406 1155 1268 41 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Covia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Covia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81% Covia Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Covia competitors beat Covia on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

