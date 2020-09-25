Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $13.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.80 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $11.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year sales of $53.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $56.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.03 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $56.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $17.63 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

