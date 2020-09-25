Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,659 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Ring Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,075,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ring Energy by 2,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 451,508 shares in the last quarter.

REI stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

