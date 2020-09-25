Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $5,219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stantec by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stantec has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

