Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

OMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

