Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

BREW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BREW opened at $16.48 on Friday. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

