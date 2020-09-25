Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NEXA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $336.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 74.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

