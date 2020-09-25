WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOW shares. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 240.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

