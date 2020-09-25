argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $243.07 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

