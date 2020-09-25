Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,932.50 ($25.25).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRG. HSBC raised Greggs to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greggs in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($31.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.77) on Friday. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,362.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,593.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Greggs will post 7102.969895 EPS for the current year.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

