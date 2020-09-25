nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.