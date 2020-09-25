Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Qiagen by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $50,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

