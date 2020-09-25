Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

