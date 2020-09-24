Jane Street Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.39. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,063.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,439 shares of company stock valued at $12,248,996. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.