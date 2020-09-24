Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Rowe

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Rowe from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,663,725 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

