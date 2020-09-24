Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 747,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,518.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

