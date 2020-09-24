Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 751.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,518.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

