California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 631,255 shares of company stock worth $32,993,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

