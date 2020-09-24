Trust Co of Kansas Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,518.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

