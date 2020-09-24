Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Nielsen worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

