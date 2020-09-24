California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,225 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.