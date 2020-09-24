Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,735 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

