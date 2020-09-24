Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 264,500 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Carvana were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

