Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157,943 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.7% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,518.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

