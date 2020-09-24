California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.34 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 58.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Truist increased their price target on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

