Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 267,623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

