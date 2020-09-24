Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,313 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 247,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.