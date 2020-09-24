Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $52,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

