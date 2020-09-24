Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.35 Million Stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH opened at $105.30 on Thursday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,948,007 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.