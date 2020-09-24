Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $578,812. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

