Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,498 TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $730,704.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,795,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,716 shares of company stock worth $12,790,429 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of TNET opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

