Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 1,253 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.