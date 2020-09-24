Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $170,000 in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 127.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

