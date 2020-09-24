KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.41 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

