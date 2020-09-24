Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

