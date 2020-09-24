Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital Wireless worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

