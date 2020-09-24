Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $169,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $149,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,946,641.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,497. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

